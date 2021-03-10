Death – Obituary : RT @USFPDTampa: Chief Daniel & staff are saddened by the loss of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. We extend our sympathy …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @USFPDTampa: Chief Daniel & staff are saddened by the loss of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. We extend our sympathy to TPD & the family of Ofcr Madsen. This loss hits home for USFPD as his wife, Officer Danyelle Madsen, is an ofcr with us. Our prayers are with her in this difficult time.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.