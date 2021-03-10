Death – Obituary : RT @Vegalteno: Woke up to the sad news that our friend for decades, Anita Soto, passed. Her last text to me : “Feliz cumpleaños …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Vegalteno: Woke up to the sad news that our friend for decades, Anita Soto, passed. Her last text to me : “Feliz cumpleaños de Lin-Manuel. ☀️✨❣️la celebración es para los padres ! Muchas bendiciones y todo el amor.

Siempre sigo tus posts en Twitter e Instagram.

Los extraño mucho ❤️” 😢Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.