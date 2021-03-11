Death – Obituary : RT @VP: My heart goes out to the family of my friend and fellow Howard alum Vernon Jordan. A civil rights leader, Vernon paved t…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @VP: My heart goes out to the family of my friend and fellow Howard alum Vernon Jordan. A civil rights leader, Vernon paved the way with his courage and conviction in the fight for racial equality and economic justice. His legacy will live on.Read More

