Death – Obituary : RT @WEXO4ever: Our thoughts and prayers go out to those effected in Argentina by the horrible fires! #weareoneEXO #EXO #엑소 @wea…

RT @WEXO4ever: Our thoughts and prayers go out to those effected in Argentina by the horrible fires!
#weareoneEXO
#EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO
@layzhang @B_hundred_Hyun
🍀 https://twitter.com/isipisih/status/1369656654715830283
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.