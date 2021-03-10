Death – Obituary : RT @WEXO4ever: Our thoughts and prayers go out to those effected in Argentina by the horrible fires! #weareoneEXO #EXO #엑소 @wea…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @WEXO4ever: Our thoughts and prayers go out to those effected in Argentina by the horrible fires!

#weareoneEXO

#EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO

@layzhang @B_hundred_Hyun

🍀 https://twitter.com/isipisih/status/1369656654715830283

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.