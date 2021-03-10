Death – Obituary : RT @WGNMorningNews: WGN is mourning the loss of one of our own this morning…https://t.co/KFVXtPLHII

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @WGNMorningNews: WGN is mourning the loss of one of our own this morning…https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/wgn-meteorologist-mike-hamernik-dies-from-lung-cancer-at-60/

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.