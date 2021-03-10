Death – Obituary : RT @WV_DHHR: “We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @WV_DHHR: “We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.