Death – Obituary : RT @YaelRaviaZadok: #Israel lost one of its most passionate protectors, #Houston #Jewish comm’ lost one of its pillars, family l…

RT @YaelRaviaZadok: #Israel lost one of its most passionate protectors, #Houston #Jewish comm’ lost one of its pillars, family lost a wonderful husband & father, I lost a very special friend @roger_sofer

Mentioning #Israel always brought tears to your eyes. U r already missed. RIP dear Roger Z”L



