Death – Obituary : RT @YorkAdventurers: It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Dr Richard Shephard, MBE DL. Richard was Governor…

RT @YorkAdventurers: It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Dr Richard Shephard, MBE DL.

Richard was Governor in 2015-16 and oversaw the Hall’s recovery from the 2015 floods.

He was an educator, composer and fundraiser, as well as a friend to many organisations across York.



