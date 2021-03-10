Death – Obituary : RT @YourBabysDoctor: Sad update! The 2 children died yesterday. The risk of aspiration is high in children (either from forcefee…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @YourBabysDoctor: Sad update!

The 2 children died yesterday.

The risk of aspiration is high in children (either from forcefeeding or from vomiting)

When Palm oil enters the airway, it can be fatal. I made this clear in my thread; avoid using palm oil as an antidote in children.Read More

