Death – Obituary : S is for Jock Stein, 1st British manager to win a European competition in 1967. Protestant in charge at celtic. Was Leeds manage…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

S is for Jock Stein, 1st British manager to win a European competition in 1967. Protestant in charge at celtic. Was Leeds manager for 44 days just like Clough.

Tragically passed away whilst Scotland manager in game v Wales. Incredible life story .Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.