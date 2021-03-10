Death – Obituary : Sad news out of insurance behemoth and big employer @The_BGL_Group #Peterborough as it warns 116 jobs in the city are at risk a…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Sad news out of insurance behemoth and big employer @The_BGL_Group #Peterborough as it warns 116 jobs in the city are at risk as it looks to reshape the business – putting its ‘staff closer to customers’ and reducing hierarchy.

https://bit.ly/2ODEC6H

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.