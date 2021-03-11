Death – Obituary : Sad to hear a HS friend speak on teaching, worshipping & walking in obedience yet reject Joe as POTUS. She’s an avid MAGA …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Sad to hear a HS friend speak on teaching, worshipping & walking in obedience yet reject Joe as POTUS.

She’s an avid MAGA launching a site w/ others like her (Not-LGBTQIA inclusive so I can’t support it though I’m proud of her accomplishment).

What are the rest of us doing?



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.