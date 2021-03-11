Death – Obituary : Sad to hear Joe Tait, longtime voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, passed away today. “Wham with the right hand” after a dunk was …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Sad to hear Joe Tait, longtime voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, passed away today. “Wham with the right hand” after a dunk was one of his signature calls. Never a homer, always spoke his mind about the team, good or bad. RIP.Read More

