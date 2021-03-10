Death – Obituary : Sad update for the new #Nintendo #Switch players! whom are joining #PlayApex for the first time 😭 Unfortunately it looks like n…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Sad update for the new #Nintendo #Switch players! whom are joining #PlayApex for the first time 😭

Unfortunately it looks like no data is going to be provided what-so-ever in regards to your stats thus we are unable to provide any leaderboards.

Apologies; out of our hands.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.