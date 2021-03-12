Death – Obituary : Shocked to hear of the passing of actor Cliff Simon. The legendary Stargate SG1 villan Ba’al, a Gou’ald & one of the last Sy…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Shocked to hear of the passing of actor Cliff Simon. The legendary Stargate SG1 villan Ba’al, a Gou’ald & one of the last System Lords. Deepest Condolences to his family & fandom. Rest well. 😢



