Death – Obituary : So saddened by the loss of Dear aunt Damalie Lwanga’s Memorial Page https://t.co/Q2o8mk7B0A

By | March 10, 2021
0 Comment

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

So saddened by the loss of Dear aunt
Damalie Lwanga’s Memorial Page http://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Damalie-Lwanga
Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.