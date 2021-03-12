Death – Obituary : #Technology: #Netherlands inventor Lou Ottens has passed away at age 94 after an amazingly rewarding life. He invented the casse…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

#Technology: #Netherlands inventor Lou Ottens has passed away at age 94 after an amazingly rewarding life. He invented the cassette recorder for Philips and went on to help Sony develop the Compact Disc. How so much we owe in our personal lives to a man who worked in his.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.