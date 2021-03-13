Death – Obituary : The Duke football family mourns the loss of former All-America running back and Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member Bob Pascal, w…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The Duke football family mourns the loss of former All-America running back and Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member Bob Pascal, who passed away Friday at the age of 86.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of Pascal.

https://goduke.us/2ONy5Xl

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.