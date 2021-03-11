Death – Obituary : The father of Ali Chasib was killed today. Ali was an Oct(Tishreen) activist &Iraqi lawyer. Haider AlGharrawi chief of Ansar…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

The father of Ali Chasib was killed today. Ali was an Oct(Tishreen) activist &Iraqi lawyer. Haider AlGharrawi chief of Ansarullah militia has been accused of kidnapping & killing Ali&today killed his dad. His dad’s only mistake was demanding the gov to punish his son’s murderers.



