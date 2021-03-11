Death – Obituary : The flag at the Russell Fire Dept has been lowered to half mast on this National Day of Observance. We mourn the ones we have lo…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The flag at the Russell Fire Dept has been lowered to half mast on this National Day of Observance. We mourn the ones we have lost, let’s honour them by continuing to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. #StaySafe #MaskUp https://twitter.com/justintrudeau/status/1370012116485308420

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.