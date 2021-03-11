Death – Obituary : The hagadah has so many themes built it: start with genai or shevach * start with slavery/ start we were pagans remembering pes…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The hagadah has so many themes built it:

start with genai or shevach

* start with slavery/ start we were pagans

remembering pesach mitzrayim

remembering pesach of bayit sheni

mourning the loss of beit hamikdash

*yearning for Temple

https://twitter.com/ldkop/status/1370091054163169286

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.