Death – Obituary : The second 15-year-old child shot and killed in West Philly in the past MONTH. Rest easy, Antonio and Embaba. https://t.co/xQath…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

The second 15-year-old child shot and killed in West Philly in the past MONTH. Rest easy, Antonio and Embaba. https://twitter.com/CoreyDavis6abc/status/1369692765269991426

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.