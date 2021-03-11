Death – Obituary : To lose someone who feels like time just stops anytime you were around them because they were truly one of a kind is a tragedy, …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
To lose someone who feels like time just stops anytime you were around them because they were truly one of a kind is a tragedy, rest easy my friend… https://twitter.com/valencia2k13/status/1366994500212645889
Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.