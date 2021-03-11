Death – Obituary : Today is the #NationalDayofObservance and it marks one year since #COVID19 was declared a global pandemic. In Algoma, we’ve lost…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Today is the #NationalDayofObservance and it marks one year since #COVID19 was declared a global pandemic. In Algoma, we’ve lost four lives as a result of COVID-19, and I offer my deepest condolences to all of the family members and loved ones affected by these tragic deaths. (1)



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.