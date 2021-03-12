Death – Obituary : Today we mourn the sad news about the passing of the Zulu Monarch, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, uBhejane phum’esqiwini….

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Today we mourn the sad news about the passing of the Zulu Monarch, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, uBhejane phum’esqiwini. I would like to send our deepest condolences to his family(Zulu Monarchy) the Zulu nation and the people of South Africa. May his soul rest in peace😭Read More

