Death – Obituary : Together we mourn the loss of 14 more lives. At least Maryland’s reported toll is trending in the right direction. https://t.co/…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Together we mourn the loss of 14 more lives. At least Maryland’s reported toll is trending in the right direction. https://twitter.com/mdhealthdept/status/1369667366997614593

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.