Death – Obituary : TRAINOR, VIVIAN A.: With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear Vivian A. Trainor (nee Morris) on March 8, 2021. Belov…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

TRAINOR, VIVIAN A.: With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear Vivian A. Trainor (nee Morris) on March 8, 2021. Beloved, adored, best friend and wife of the… https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/dailyherald/obituary.aspx?n=vivian-a-trainor&pid=197983272&fhid=7418&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.