Death – Obituary : Tw// Death , Myaing, Magway region ; One person has passed away due to the gunshot fired by Junta.Not only guns but also teargas…

Myaing, Magway region ; One person has passed away due to the gunshot fired by Junta.Not only guns but also teargas bombs were thrown into houses and at civilians. Total number of injured civilians is still unknown #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #R2PforMyanmar #Mar11Coup



