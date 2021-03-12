Death – Obituary : Tw // death One victim who was shot in thigh on Mar 10 has died this early morning on Mar 12. Military is using murderous ways t…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Tw // death

One victim who was shot in thigh on Mar 10 has died this early morning on Mar 12. Military is using murderous ways to kill civilians and at least 70 Democracy Heroes have fallen.

UNSC ACT NOW

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#Mar12Coup



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.