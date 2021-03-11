Death – Obituary : Unfortunately there is bad news for the Jasso family… after a weeklong search and a silver alert issued by @wastatepatrol Mr. …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Unfortunately there is bad news for the Jasso family… after a weeklong search and a silver alert issued by @wastatepatrol Mr. Jasso has been found deceased. Rest in Peace Sir… https://twitter.com/kappkvew/status/1369804009792487425

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.