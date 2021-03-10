Death – Obituary : Very sad news. After crossing paths many times in IWA, I was fortunate to work with David recently, where he was on an expert pa…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Very sad news. After crossing paths many times in IWA, I was fortunate to work with David recently, where he was on an expert panel for a large recycled water plant. No one brought more excitement to WW process engineering or straight talk to other “experts” than David Jenkins. https://twitter.com/MarkvLoosdrecht/status/1369373427363119106

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.