Death – Obituary : We are deeply saddened to share the news that our 22-year-old female lion, Cookie was humanely euthanized yesterday. She lived a…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that our 22-year-old female lion, Cookie was humanely euthanized yesterday. She lived a good, long life here at the Phoenix Zoo and will be greatly missed.

Read More: http://phoenixzoo.org/blog/animal-updates/a-tribute-to-cookie/



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.