Death – Obituary : We are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of our wine trade luminary and our friend Steven Spurrier. Rest in peace fr…

We are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of our wine trade luminary and our friend Steven Spurrier.

Rest in peace friend, our Montes angels are ready to welcome you.



