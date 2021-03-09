Death – Obituary : We are heartbroken this morning to share news of the passing of Kehontas Rowe. Kehontas had an amazing passion for advocacy, a…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

We are heartbroken this morning to share news of the passing of Kehontas Rowe.

Kehontas had an amazing passion for advocacy, and a way of lighting up a room. Our thoughts are with the NLC KY Class of 2019 and everyone else who was lucky enough to know her.



