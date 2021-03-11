Death – Obituary : We gathered at Salmon Street fountain with people who are from this land, to mourn the loss of Celilo Falls. We danced together …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We gathered at Salmon Street fountain with people who are from this land, to mourn the loss of Celilo Falls. We danced together in a huge circle, heard stories about this water and this land, and felt the vibrations from powerful voices chanting together.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.