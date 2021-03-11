Death – Obituary : We mourn the loss of Dr. Lee Spector, Ball State University economics professor emeritus. For 35 years Lee applied his love of t…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We mourn the loss of Dr. Lee Spector, Ball State University economics professor emeritus. For 35 years Lee applied his love of teaching and economics, and truly gave of himself with great personal care for his students.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6775898432138723329

