Death – Obituary : We mourn the passing of Officer Nicholas Blow. Officer Blow was a 2016 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Southwest who earned an Assoc…

We mourn the passing of Officer Nicholas Blow. Officer Blow was a 2016 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Southwest who earned an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends. https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/crime/2021/03/10/memphis-police-officer-nicholas-blow-who-died-car-crash-remembered-anchor-protector/6928091002/ via @memphisnewsRead More

