Death – Obituary : We share the sad news that Peter David Pritchard (1957-63) has died at home in Bidford on Avon. Aged 74, Peter had farmed for t…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

We share the sad news that Peter David Pritchard (1957-63) has died at home in Bidford on Avon.

Aged 74, Peter had farmed for the past 40 years and leaves his brother Hugh (1962-68).

