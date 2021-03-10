Death – Obituary : We share the sad news that Peter David Pritchard (1957-63) has died at home in Bidford on Avon. Aged 74, Peter had farmed for t…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
We share the sad news that Peter David Pritchard (1957-63) has died at home in Bidford on Avon.
Aged 74, Peter had farmed for the past 40 years and leaves his brother Hugh (1962-68).
