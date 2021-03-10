Death – Obituary : What really makes me angry about the shit-show being run by the @Conservatives is learning that a mate’s mum died suddenly on Su…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

What really makes me angry about the shit-show being run by the @Conservatives is learning that a mate’s mum died suddenly on Sunday and that she missed being able to spend any time with her over the last year due to being made scared shitless by this clueless mob.

#Greenwich https://twitter.com/Mark_J_Harper/status/1369663659576877062

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.