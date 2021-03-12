Death – Obituary : With deep sadness and sorrow, we mourn our colleague #Gary_Lewin the CEO of #AXA. I have known him since his first day in Saudi …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

With deep sadness and sorrow, we mourn our colleague #Gary_Lewin the CEO of #AXA.

I have known him since his first day in Saudi Arabia, he was an example of respect, ethics and professionalism

May God have mercy on him

We will miss you Gary Lewin



