Death – Obituary : Woke up to hear of the passing of Neil Hall. He was a true legend of UKMMA. Neil refereed a number of my fights and always made …

Woke up to hear of the passing of Neil Hall. He was a true legend of UKMMA. Neil refereed a number of my fights and always made the time to chat with me when we bumped in to each other. He was a great man, and he will be truly missed by all who knew him. RIP Neil Hall.



