Death – Obituary : Wooden Spoon fundraisers, @_SophCott and Scarlett are challenging themselves to run 100 miles each in memory of their friend, To…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Wooden Spoon fundraisers, @_SophCott and Scarlett are challenging themselves to run 100 miles each in memory of their friend, Tom Miller who tragically passed away in December 2020.

Please support them where you can. 👇 http://justgiving.com/fundraising/100milesformiller

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.