Death – Obituary : Yesterday we mourned as a country So many lives lost So much talk of ODs, #MentalHealth crisis, Domestic abuse, Minority communi…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Yesterday we mourned as a country

So many lives lost

So much talk of ODs,

#MentalHealth crisis,

Domestic abuse,

Minority communities &elderly struggling most

Anti-Asian racism

PAIN

22,000 dead

We mourn

We mourn the deaths

We mourn the old normal

#NationalDayOfObservance #poetryRead More

