Death of 18-Year-Old Bicyclist Malcolm Livesey in Amazon Truck Collision on First Ave: Obituary

Malcolm Livesey, 18-year-old Bicyclist Killed; Struck by Amazon Truck on First Ave

Malcolm Livesey, an 18-year-old bicyclist, died after being struck by an Amazon delivery truck on First Avenue in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. According to witnesses, Livesey was riding his bicycle south on First Avenue when he was hit by the truck, which was turning left onto University Street.

Livesey was taken to the Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Amazon truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Livesey was a freshman at the University of Washington, where he was studying computer science. He was a passionate cyclist and had competed in several local races.

The accident has sparked a debate about the safety of Seattle’s roads for cyclists. The city has seen a surge in cycling in recent years, but many feel that more needs to be done to protect cyclists and improve infrastructure.

Livesey’s family has asked for privacy at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

