Death of 8-Month-Old Taya Morris in Washington Heights Home: Obituary

Taya Morris, 8-Month-Old Found Dead Inside Washington Heights Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Taya Morris, an 8-month-old baby girl who was found dead inside her family’s home in Washington Heights.

On the morning of May 18th, 2021, emergency services were called to the home of Taya’s parents after they discovered their daughter was not breathing. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Taya was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Taya’s death is currently under investigation by the New York Police Department. No further details have been released at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Taya’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Taya Morris Obituary 8-month-old Washington Heights Death investigation