Death of 8-Month-Old Taya Morris in Washington Heights Home Reported in Obituary

Taya Morris Obituary

Tragically, 8-month-old Taya Morris was found dead inside a Washington Heights home. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, but an investigation is underway. Taya was a beloved member of her family and community, and her passing has left many heartbroken. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Taya’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

