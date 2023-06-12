Death of Ace Brandt: Obituary from Minnesota Confirms His Passing

Ace Brandt Passes Away in Minnesota

Ace Brandt, a beloved member of the Minnesota community, has passed away at the age of 82. Brandt’s death was confirmed by his family on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Brandt was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his dedication to his community. He was the founder and owner of Ace Brandt’s Hardware, a fixture in the Minnesota area for over 50 years. He was also a proud supporter of local charities and organizations, including the Minnesota Special Olympics.

Brandt’s legacy will be remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, three children, and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of Ace Brandt’s life will be held on Friday, January 29th, 2021, at the Minnesota Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Minnesota Special Olympics in honor of Brandt’s lifelong commitment to the organization.

