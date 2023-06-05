Death of Actress Marlene Clark at 85: Funeral Video Available

Actress Marlene Clark Dies at the Age of 85

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of actress Marlene Clark. She died at the age of 85.

Marlene Clark was a talented actress who appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout her career. She was known for her captivating performances and her ability to bring characters to life on screen.

A funeral video has been released to pay tribute to Marlene Clark’s life and legacy. She will be deeply missed by her fans, friends, and family.

