Death of AIT Boss Raymond Dokpesi

AIT Boss Raymond Dokpesi is Dead

Introduction

AIT Boss Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by his family on December 13, 2021. Dokpesi was a prominent figure in Nigerian media and politics and will be remembered for his contributions to the industry.

Early Life and Career

Raymond Dokpesi was born on October 25, 1951, in Ibadan, Oyo State. He attended Loyola College in Ibadan before going on to study at the University of Benin where he obtained a degree in Mass Communication.

Dokpesi started his career in broadcasting as a journalist with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) where he worked for several years before leaving to start his own media company, DAAR Communications. In 1994, he launched Africa Independent Television (AIT), a 24-hour news and current affairs channel which quickly became popular in Nigeria and across Africa.

Political Involvement

In addition to his work in media, Dokpesi was also involved in Nigerian politics. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and served as its National Chairman from 2014 to 2015.

Dokpesi was also a presidential aspirant and contested for the PDP presidential ticket in 2007 and 2011. Although he was unsuccessful in his bid, he remained active in the party and continued to play a role in Nigerian politics.

Legacy

Dokpesi will be remembered for his contributions to Nigerian media and politics. His work with DAAR Communications and AIT helped to transform the media landscape in Nigeria and provided a platform for independent voices to be heard.

As a politician, Dokpesi was a committed advocate for democracy and played a key role in the development of the PDP. His legacy in Nigerian politics will be remembered by those who worked alongside him and those who were inspired by his commitment to public service.

Conclusion

AIT Boss Raymond Dokpesi’s death is a loss to Nigeria and to the media industry. His contributions to the development of Nigerian media and his involvement in politics will be remembered by many. He leaves behind a legacy of commitment to public service, democracy, and independent media.

