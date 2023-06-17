Death of American Film Producer James “Jim” Ballantine Mourned by Family

James “Jim” Ballantine, American Film Producer, Passes Away

The family of James “Jim” Ballantine is mourning his recent passing. Ballantine was a well-known film producer in America, having worked on numerous films throughout his career.

His contributions to the film industry were highly regarded, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Ballantine’s legacy in the film industry will live on, and his impact will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

